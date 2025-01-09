Rick Campbell Returns to Ottawa as Special Teams Coordinator

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The first Head Coach in Ottawa REDBLACKS history, and the man that led them to their first Grey Cup is coming back to the nation's capital. The team announced, today, that Rick Campbell has been named the REDBLACKS' Special Teams Coordinator ahead of the 2025 season.

"Throughout our time working together, and coaching against each other, Rick has demonstrated what it means to be a leader of men," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His experience coaching all phases of the game will be a tremendous asset to our football club, and we're extremely pleased to welcome him back to Ottawa as our Special Teams Coordinator."

The 54-year-old Campbell has spent the last four years serving as Head Coach and Co-General Manager of the BC Lions, where he led the team to a pair of West Division Final appearances in three seasons.

"Thank you to Bob Dyce and Shawn Burke for the amazing opportunity to be back with the REDBLACKS. It feels like coming home," said Campbell. "Ottawa is a special place, and I'm looking forward to getting to work and competing for the Grey Cup in 2025."

A native of Spokane, Washington, Campbell has occupied the CFL coaching ranks since 1999, winning three Grey Cups across that span. After working as a graduate assistant at Oregon, he joined the Edmonton organization as Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach, helping them win the 91st Grey Cup in 2003. Campbell was promoted to Defensive Coordinator in 2005, winning another Grey Cup that season, and remained in Edmonton until 2008.

Following stops with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Calgary Stampeders, Campbell returned to Edmonton as Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator in 2011, before rejoining the Stampeders as their Defensive Coordinator the following season. After two years in Calgary, the REDBLACKS made Campbell their first Head Coach in franchise history, and he led the expansion club to a 12-6 record and a Grey Cup appearance in just their second season. In 2016, Campbell - with Dyce on staff as Special Teams Coordinator - led the REDBLACKS to their first Grey Cup championship, and would see the team to another appearance in 2018.

