Kingston Acquires Charlie Schenkel from the Soo Greyhounds

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a trade with the Soo Greyhounds acquiring overage goaltender Charlie Schenkel in exchange for overage goaltender Nolan Lalonde and future draft picks.

Kingston Receives:

G - Charlie Schenkel

Sault Ste. Marie Receives:

G - Nolan Lalonde

3rd Round '26 (SOO)

5th Round '25 (BRAM)

6th Round '28 (KGN)

Schenkel stands at 6'5", and weighs 203 lbs. The Ottawa, ON native has recorded impressive numbers during the 2024-25 season, despite the Greyhounds currently sitting last in the West division. In 25 appearances, Schenkel is 9-11-0-0. He sits in the OHL's top 10 goaltenders when it comes to goals against average (2.89), save percentage (.914), and shutouts (2). Overall, he has appeared in 110 OHL games, earning a record of 48-40-7 with a 3.19 GAA and .893 SAV% over 4 seasons.

"Charlie has been a top goaltender in our league for the last two seasons." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "His stats are near the top of the league in every category, and his analytics back that up. Being able to record numbers like his on a consistent basis provide us with the boost we need to find success."

Schenkel also brings impressive playoff numbers from the 2023-24 season. In 11 appearances, he went 6-3-1 with a 2.36 goals against average and .913 save percentage while recording 2 shutouts.

"Trades like this are one of the most difficult parts of this job." GM Cooper continued. "Nolan is a talented goaltender, and even better person that I've known for a long time. Ultimately, we weren't getting the results we believed he was capable of, so we made the difficult decision to acquire a goaltender that is performing at his highest level. I wish Nolan nothing but the best in the Soo, and with his career moving forward."

The Kingston Frontenacs currently sit second in the OHL East division, trailing the Oshawa Generals by just 4 points with 3 games in hand. They begin a three-game road swing on Thursday in North Bay, followed by a visit to Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, and Sudbury on Sunday. The team will return to Slush Puppie Place on Friday, January 17th for the first of four straight home games. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.

