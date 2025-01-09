Ladds Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Take Down First Place Colts at Home
January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes right wing Braydon McCallum (left) vs. the Barrie Colts
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, January 9, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Eastern Conference leading Barrie Colts for the first time this season. The Petes won the game by a score of 5-2.
Nico Addy and Liam Ladds led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist each, while Martin Matejicek picked up two assists. Jonathan Melee, Aiden Young, and Caden Taylor scored, with Carson Cameron, Francis Parish, Colin Fitzgerald, Quinton Pagé, and Brody Partridge all recording an assist. Easton Rye picked up the win, stopping 23/25 in relief of Zach Bowen, who started the game.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:35) - Nico Addy (4), Assist - Carson Cameron (13)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (7:14) - Jonathan Melee (12), Assists - Francis Parish (5), Liam Ladds (8)
Peterborough Goal (10:38) - Aiden Young (10), Assists - Colin Fitzgerald (10), Martin Matejicek (11)
Peterborough Goal (12:12) - Caden Taylor (11), Assists - Quinton Pagé (7), Martin Matejicek (12)
Barrie Goal (12:39) - Michael Derbidge (5) - Beau Jelsma (19), Gabriel Eliasson (3)
Barrie Goal (14:08) - Dalyn Wakely (18), Assist - Owen Van Steensel (14)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (16:49) - Liam Ladds (2), Assists - Brody Partridge (3), Nico Addy (7)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, January 11, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs for Superhero Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are sold-out, but fans still can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Brady Stonehouse in front of the net
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant awaits a scoring opportunity
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Braydon McCallum (left) vs. the Barrie Colts
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
