Spirit Acquire Forward Kaeden Johnston from Sarnia

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







St. Catherines, Ont. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced another trade on Thursday morning. The team has added forward Kaeden Johston from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for a 10th round pick in 2025.

"We like the options a player like Kaeden opens for our forward group, as he can play anywhere in our lineup" said Drinkill. "Having a 19-year-old with his energy and skill set can really aid in the development of our younger forwards, and he has the tools to be a regular producer for us."

Johnston has seen 34 games of action this season in Sarnia, registering 4G-10A-14P and 20 PIMS. Originally drafted by the London Knights in the 5th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 6'1" right-shot winger has 10G-15A-25P in 82 games between the Knights and Sting.

Last season with London, Johnston registered 6G-4A-10P in 40 games. He made an appearance in the postseason and etched his name onto the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL Champion.

The Peterborough, Ont. native spent parts of two years with the GOJHL's Komoka Kings, finishing top-three in team scoring both seasons and totaling 40G-31A-71P in 74 games.

Jonston will pull on the #20 Spirit jersey as he joins the team on their road trip through Niagara, Erie, and Kitchener this weekend.

