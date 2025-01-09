Spitfires Acquire Wyatt Kennedy from the North Bay Battalion in Exchange for Adrian Manzo and Draft Picks

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2005 born defenceman Wyatt Kennedy in exchange for Adrian Manzo (07), a 2nd round pick in 2025 (KIT), a 3rd round pick in 2026 (BAR), a 4th round pick in 2027 (BAR) and a conditional 8th round pick in 2027 (WSR).

The Spitfires would like to wish Adrian the best of luck in North Bay.

Kennedy is a native of Vars, Ontario and was drafted in round three (50th overall) by the North Bay Battalion in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Kennedy attend the Chicago Blackhawks Development in September of 2024.

Kennedy is in his fourth season in the OHL. In his rookie year with the Battalion, Kennedy appeared in 7 games while recording 1 assist as he split time with the CCHL's Rockland Nationals. In his sophomore season, Kennedy played in 63 regular season games and recorded 2 goals and 7 assists for 9 points. In his third season, Kennedy played in 67 games and recorded 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points. So far this season, Kennedy has played in 36 games with the Battalion and has recorded 1 goal and 10 assists for 11 points. He has a total of 173 games played and 37 points.

Bill Bowler spoke on the acquisition of Kennedy.

"Wyatt is a big body with a veteran presence." GM Bill Bowler said. "He has played a lot of important games in the last few years, and we think he is perfect for our group."

Welcome to Windsor, Wyatt!

