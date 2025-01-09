Bulldogs Acquire Thomas Budnick from Storm

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs completed a trade with the Guelph Storm on Thursday, acquiring defenseman Thomas Budnick in exchange for a pair of draft selections, 2026 3rd (SAG) & 2027 5th (NB).

Budnick, a native of Petosky, MI, brings a hard-nosed style to the Brantford blueline.

Known for his physical style, Budnick has a history of making shifts difficult for the opposition. Standing 6'1", 210lbs, and originally 3rd round selection, 59th overall, by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Budnick brings significant OHL experience to the Bulldogs blueline having skated in 204 OHL games and comes to Brantford on pace for his best season offensively with 3 goals & 10 assists through 17 games on the season.

"Thomas is a player we have had identified for some time as a player who can step in and compliment our group" said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "Thomas brings an exciting physical style of play along with the type of character and work ethic that we covet with the Bulldogs, we are excited to welcome Thomas to Brantford."

