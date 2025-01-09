Kingston Kicks off a Tough Northern Road Trip with a 3-1 Win over the Battalion

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, NB 0

6:41 Matthew Soto (15) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2, NB 0

6:49 Riley Clark (5) - Ben Pickell (GWG)

KGN 2, NB 1

13:12 Briir Long (2) - Bronson Ride, Brayden Turley

2nd Period

KGN 3, NB 1

6:18 Cedrick Guindon (22) - unassisted (100th Career Goal)

3rd Period

KGN 4, NB 1

19:04 Tuomas Uronen (17) - Lukas Moore (Empty Net)

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, January 17th, 2025 vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM

The Kingston Frontenacs host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Soo Greyhounds two weeks from tonight!

