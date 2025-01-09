Kingston Kicks off a Tough Northern Road Trip with a 3-1 Win over the Battalion
January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1, NB 0
6:41 Matthew Soto (15) - Tyler Hopkins, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2, NB 0
6:49 Riley Clark (5) - Ben Pickell (GWG)
KGN 2, NB 1
13:12 Briir Long (2) - Bronson Ride, Brayden Turley
2nd Period
KGN 3, NB 1
6:18 Cedrick Guindon (22) - unassisted (100th Career Goal)
3rd Period
KGN 4, NB 1
19:04 Tuomas Uronen (17) - Lukas Moore (Empty Net)
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, January 17th, 2025 vs Soo Greyhounds - 7PM
The Kingston Frontenacs host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Soo Greyhounds two weeks from tonight!
