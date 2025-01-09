67's Acquire Picks from Petes for Brady Stonehouse

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pair of draft picks from the Peterborough Petes, today, in exchange for overage forward Brady Stonehouse.

"We thank Brady for the competitiveness and leadership he has brought to our team over the past four seasons," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him nothing but the best as he continues on his hockey journey."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

To Ottawa:

2027 Fourth round pick (Sudbury)

2028 Sixth round pick

To Peterborough:

F Brady Stonehouse

A native of Blenheim, Ontario, Stonehouse was drafted by Ottawa in the second round, 26th overall in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Making his debut during the 2021-22 campaign, he has altogether appeared in 218 games, scoring 80 goals and 66 assists for 146 points.

Through 18 games during the 2024-25 season, Stonehouse has tallied five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Stonehouse signed with the Edmonton Oilers as an undrafted free agent on October 5, 2023.

