Kitchener Seeks Seventh Consecutive Victory in First Meeting with Steelheads

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers aim to build on their current six-game win streak against the Brampton Steelheads on Friday in the club's Hockey is For Everyone Game. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

The Rangers are celebrating inclusivity and community at the organization's Hockey is For Everyone Game on Friday night at The Aud. On January 10th, Kitchener is recognizing diversity and inclusion in the sport. Enjoy engaging activities, inspiring stories, and special recognitions as we embrace the message that hockey is for everyone. Let's come together to support one another and share the excitement of Rangers hockey while promoting a welcoming and inclusive community!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

In Kitchener on Friday, the Blueshirts will face off against the Brampton Steelheads for the first time in the 2024-25 season with the finale taking place at the CAA Centre on Saturday, January 18th. In the 2023-24 campaign, Kitchener went 1-1-0-0 in two matchups against Brampton. Over the last five years, the two teams boast the same record of 3-2-1-0, with Kitchener holding the slight upper hand on home ice going 2-1-0-0 in that stretch.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (28-7-2-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Third in the OHL

Looking to earn their fifth straight win against the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Rangers did just that with a 4-3 overtime victory - improving to a flawless 5-0-0-0 record against their Highway Seven rivals this season. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) got the scoring started for the Rangers, and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) followed up with another to give the Blueshirts a 2-1 lead after one.

Despite the early fireworks, no goals were scored until the final frame where three more were tacked on. It was Guelph who had stormed back, taking a 3-2 lead. However, Cameron Mercer registered his fifth goal of the season to tie the game nearing the midway mark of the third, before Luca Romano buried his second game-winning goal of the year in overtime. Rangers netminder Jason Schaubel stopped 23 of 26 shots faced, registering his fifth win and moving to a 5-1-2 record in his freshman campaign.

Both Kitchener and Guelph were unable to find the back of the net on the power play, with the Rangers going 0-for-1 and the Storm finishing 0-for-4 with the man advantage. Through 38 games, the East Avenue Blue hold a 21.1% power play percentage, and an 84.4% penalty kill percentage.

Rangers to Watch

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) had another commendable outing in Guelph last Sunday, producing a two-point night with a goal and an assist. With the tallies, Swick has 17 goals, 18 assists, and 35 points (second most on the Rangers). Last season, Swick recorded a short-handed goal in a 6-5 overtime win against the Steelheads. Swick has five points (3G, 2A) over his last four games and will be keen on adding to that total on Friday.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has yet to play Brampton in his OHL career. Nonetheless, the freshman has been on a heater as of late, recording at least a point in eight of his last 10 appearances for Kitchener. Over that stretch, Pridham has seven goals, four assists, and 11 points. In 19 games for the Rangers this season, Pridham has 22 points (11G, 11A).

Jackson Parsons has won 12 of his last 13 starts dating back to the end of November. More recently, Parsons was named the OHL's Goalie of the Week after posting a 3-0-0-0 record, 1.30 goals against average, a .948 save percentage, and making 73 saves. On the season, Parsons has a notable 23-6-1 record, and career bests .928 save percentage, and a 2.03 goals-against average. He'll look to continue his strong play between the pipes when facing the Steelheads on Friday.

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS (17-15-5-0)

Seventh in the Eastern Conference, 12th in the OHL

The Brampton Steelheads defeated the Ottawa 67's at TD Place on Wednesday, 3-1, for the club's second straight victory. The 67's struck first, just over a minute into the opening frame, but Parker Von Richter would even the score on the power play before the period ended. Jack Van Volsen and Kieran Witkowski would add two more for the Steelheads, capping off a three-unanswered goal window, solidifying a 3-1 victory on the road - Brampton's 17th on the season. In the crease, newly acquired goaltender Brayden Gillespie made his first start and he earned the first star of the game, turning aside 26 shots while posting a .926 save percentage in his debut.

Both teams had five chances on the power play in the game, with the Steelheads being the only team to convert. Brampton scored once, going 1-for-5, now holding an 18.8% success rate on the man advantage through 37 games. On the penalty kill, the Steelheads managed to shut the door, stopping every Ottawa opportunity, now operating the penalty killing units at 69.9%.

After Friday's game against the Rangers, Brampton will wrap up their weekend on home ice at the CAA Centre against the North Bay Battalion on Saturday.

Steelheads to Watch:

Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken) returns to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for the first time in the regular season since being traded in the offseason to Brampton. The forward recently returned from the IIHF World Juniors Championship where he competed in two games, representing Team Canada. In his first season with the Steelheads, Rehkopf ranks third on the team in points with 48 through 28 games and tied for first in goals (21). Rehkopf will be eager to impact the scoresheet in his first game against his former team.

Porter Martone joined Rehkopf in Ottawa for the IIHF World Juniors Championship, where he appeared in one game and scored a lone goal for Team Canada. Competing in his third season with the Steelheads, Martone leads the team in assists (35) and points (56), while being tied for the team lead in goals (21). Martone is currently riding a 12-game point streak in which he has registered an impressive 24 points (5G, 19A), posing as a threat offensively against Kitchener.

Luke Misa (Calgary Flames) is fresh off a 16-game point streak that ended on December 18th in which the forward had 14 goals, 19 assists, and 33 points. Since then, Misa was on a separate four-game point streak ahead of Wednesday's game against Ottawa, tallying an assist in each of those four appearances. Through 37 games, Misa sits second in goals (21), assists (31), and points (52) while being on pace to finish with 96 points on the year - beating out his previous career-high of 81 points. His offensive presence will need to be closely monitored as Brampton visits Kitchener.

Drafted Steelheads:

The Steelheads have eight players who have been drafted to the NHL, four who were selected in 2023 and four who were picked from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Carson Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken), Angus MacDonell (Dallas Stars), Vilmer Alriksson, (Vancouver Canucks), and Konnor Smith (Anaheim Ducks) were selected in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Luke Misa (Calgary Flames), Stevie Leskovar (Minnesota Wild), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), and Finn Harding (Pittsburgh Penguins) were taken in the 2024 draft.

Kitchener will continue their three-in-three against the Barrie Colts on Saturday, January 11th at Sadlon Arena before returning to The Aud on Sunday, January 12th for the club's third matchup of the season with the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop against the Colts is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

