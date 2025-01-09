Greyhounds, Frontenacs Swap OA Goaltenders

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced this morning a transaction that sees the Hounds acquire OA netminder Nolan Lalonde along with a trio of picks from the Kingston Frontenacs, in exchange of fellow OA netminder Charlie Schenkel.

Greyhounds acquire:

- G Nolan Lalonde

- 3rd Round Pick 2026 (SOO)

- 5th Round Pick 2025 (BRA)

- 6th Round PIck 2028 (KGN)

Kingston receives:

- G Charlie Schenkel

Lalonde, 20, is in the midst of his fourth season in the Ontario Hockey League.

In 152 career regular season games played, Lalonde has overall win-loss record of 65-60-9-6 to go along with a 3.62 GAA and .874 SV%.

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed prospect was originally selected in the 3rd Round of 2020 OHL Priority Selection by Erie before a stop in Saginaw last year before the Fronts acquired the Kingston native this summer.

One season ago (2023-24) Lalonde was instrumental Saginaw's road to the Memorial Cup posting a 21-6-0-1 record in the regular season before helping the Spirit reach the Western Conference championship and later Memorial Cup victory.

"I'm very excited to be a part of such a great organization. I know it's a great team, that's well coached and players hard every single night. I'm looking forward to contributing to that culture" said Lalonde.

Schenkel, was in his fourth season with the Hounds after being selected in the 5th Round of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection.

In 110 regular season games, Charlie has a 48-40-7-3 record to go along with 3.19 GAA and .893 SV%.

The Soo Greyhounds organization thanks Charlie for his commitment to our community and organization while wishing him all the best with the Frontenacs and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.