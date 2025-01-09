Petes Acquire Edmonton Oilers Prospect Brady Stonehouse from the Ottawa 67's

January 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired Edmonton Oilers prospect Brady Stonehouse from the Ottawa 67's in exchange for Sudbury's fourth round pick in 2027 and a sixth round pick in 2028.

Stonehouse, an overage forward from Blenheim, ON, was originally selected by the 67's in the second round, 26th overall, of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He has featured in 218 games over parts of four seasons in Ottawa, scoring 80 goals and adding 66 assists for 146 points. He has also featured in 25 playoff games with the 67's, scoring four goals and picking up five assists for nine points. In October of 2023, Stonehouse signed an entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers after attending the team's rookie and main camp as an undrafted free agent.

"Brady is an extremely competitive forward who plays hard at both ends of the ice," noted Oke. "Having played over 200 games in the OHL, we know that his experience will be very beneficial for our young group. We're looking forward to having him join our team and aiding in his development as he prepares to turn pro next season."

Oke also announced that the team has released overage forward Ryder McIntyre. Since being acquired from the Oshawa Generals in December of 2023, McIntyre has featured in 78 games for Peterborough, scoring 18 goals and adding 21 assists for 39 points.

"I'd like to thank Ryder for his commitment to the Petes and the city of Peterborough over the past year," continued Oke. "He has been a great ambassador for the Petes and we wish him all the best moving forward."

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 9, when they host the Barrie Colts for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

