Storm Chasers, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball Launch Midwest Tornado Relief Auction

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, are proud to announce the start of an online auction to aid relief and rebuilding efforts in the Omaha Metro and the broader impacted communities.

The auction, which will run May 15 to May 25, opened today at 8:00 a.m. CT at mlb.com/omahareliefauction, features tickets, experiences and autographed memorabilia donated from across the baseball community with all net proceeds shared among affected MiLB community relief efforts. Items include game-used and autographed baseballs, bats, bobbleheads, jerseys and more from MLB legends and current stars. A list of auction items can be found attached.

"We are grateful to the clubs that have donated to assist in our efforts and appreciative that Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have joined us to raise much-needed funds for those impacted, both in Omaha and other Minor League communities," Storm Chasers team president Martie Cordaro said. "We look forward to the baseball community coming together over the next 10 days to support those affected in recent weeks, thank you fans!"

For the next several weeks, Major League Baseball has also committed to earmarking any donations made to their Red Cross page for tornado relief in Nebraska and Iowa. Fans are encouraged to visit this page to assist in their efforts by visiting redcross.org/donate/cm/mlb-pub.html/.

Additionally, this past weekend, the Omaha Storm Chasers raised $8,675 for the United Way of the Midlands Nebraska & Iowa Tornado Relief Fund, through the team's Star Wars Night jersey auction. All proceeds from the in-person and online jersey auctions will assist United Way of the Midlands in their relief efforts. Those interested in learning more about this fund or wanting to donate can visit UnitedWayMidlands.org/TornadoRelief, text TORNADO24 to 41444 or call 402-522-7962.

