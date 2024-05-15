Mud Hens-Indians Wednesday Matinee Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Wednesday afternoon's matinee vs. the Toledo Mud Hens at Victory Field has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up on Sunday, May 19, as part of a doubleheader, with gates opening at 12 PM ahead of a 12:35 PM first pitch for Game 1. The second of two 7.0-inning games will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The six-game series vs. the Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, begins Thursday with a doubleheader and Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly. Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery rounds out the homestand, highlighted by postgame fireworks on Friday, team autographs on Saturday and a Rowdie bobblehead giveaway on Sunday. Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

Rain Check PolicyFans with tickets for Wednesday's game can exchange them for any future 2024 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected], or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

