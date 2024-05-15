Knights Postponed Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls from Truist Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 16 with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and both games will be seven-inning contests.
Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 Charlotte Knights home game (except July 4th), based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.
Knights Postponed Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
