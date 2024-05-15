Three-Hit Shutout Lifts RailRiders

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shutout the Worcester Red Sox 1-0 in a Wednesday school day game. It was the first time the team had topped an opponent 1-0 since April 17, 2022 against Norfolk. The RailRiders also held the WooSox to just three hits on the day.

Clayton Beeter and Major League rehabber Garrett Whitlock went toe to toe in four innings of work. Better allowed five walks but did not issue a hit or a run. The righty struck out three. Worcester's Whitlock went 4.2 frames giving up a pair of hits and a walk. He struck out four.

Cody Morris (W, 2-0) took the fifth where the WooSox recorded their first hit, but Morris stranded two on the bases. After he allowed a leadoff hit in the sixth, Morris set down the side on strikeouts for five total in his appearance

Josh Winckowski (L, 0-1) took over for Worcester allowing a few base runners, including a run in the seventh. Kevin Smith doubled with two outs to get in scoring position. Brandon Lockridge followed with an RBI single the opposite way making it 1-0 SWB.

Both teams had opportunities to plate runs, but the bullpen's held each other in check. Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz tossed two scoreless frames in relief. He came on to pitch the ninth as well, but allowed a hit to the first batter he saw. Phil Bickford (S, 4) took over in relief and slammed the door shut 1-2-3 to strand the tying run on second.

The RailRiders continue their series at Polar Park on Thursday with a 6:05PM start. Lefty Edgar Barclay will get the start against Worcester's Naoyuki Uwasawa. SWB returns home on Tuesday, May 21 against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

