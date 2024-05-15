Jacksonville Bested by Nashville in Ten Innings

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eight different Jumbo Shrimp hitters reached base, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Nashville Sounds 5-3 in 10 innings Wednesday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Locked in a 2-2 tie, Nashville (20-21) put runners on first and second in the tenth. With two on and nobody out, Tyler Black (6) crushed a go-ahead three-run home run off Jacksonville (17-24) reliever Huascar Brazobán (L, 0-1) pushing the score to 5-2.

Jacksonville scraped across a run in the bottom of the tenth. With Victor Mesa Jr. at second, Javier Sanoja moved him to third on a fly ball. Troy Johnston then brought Mesa home on a ground ball to first. The Jumbo Shrimp continued to fight with two straight two-out walks from Jonah Bride and Jhonny Pereda, but Darrell Thompson got Griffin Conine fly out to end the game.

Jacksonville opened the scoring in the second. Conine (6) cracked a solo home run to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 1-0. The blast was Conine's third in his last eight games.

With Jacksonville up a run, Nashville battled back in the fifth. Francisco Mejia and Chavez Young worked one out walks to put runners at first and second. Following a strikeout, Vinny Capra ripped a single and scored Mejia to tie the game. Isaac Collins followed with an RBI single of his own and gave Nashville a 2-1 lead.

In a one-run game, Pereda led off the sixth with a single. After a strikeout, Jonathan Davis laced a single to centerfield. Ryan Middendorf recorded the second out of the inning of a foul out, but Jonathan Guzman rolled a single to left and scored Pereda to tie the game at two.

Jacksonville and Nashville will continue the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 5.00) will make the start and RHP Chad Patrick (1-1, 3.52) will counter for Nashville.

