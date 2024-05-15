'Birds Bats Explode in Wednesday Win over Stripers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 13-game homestand and a seven-game series with a 10-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Out of the nine spot in the Memphis lineup, left fielder Matt Koperniak powered the Redbirds to victory. With hits in each of his first three at bats, the left-handed hitter drove in four runs. Koperniak blasted his hird home run of the season with a solo shot in the fourth inning.

All nine batters were active for Memphis in the win. In total, the Redbirds recorded 13 hits, walked nine times and smacked four extra-base hits. Second baseman Cesar Prieto clubbed a two-run homer in the third to give Memphis a 3-2 lead, his seventh home run of the season. Prieto finished the day 2-for-4 with a three RBIs, a walk and a run scored.

Zack Thompson allowed two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out three in his 4.0-inning start. Both runs allowed for the left-handed pitcher came in the first inning, including a leadoff home run from Gwinnett right fielder Forrest Wall. Kolton Ingram (2-0) earned the win with a 1-2-3 fifth inning in his St. Louis Cardinals organizational debut.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a 13-game homestand and continue a seven-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday, May 15 with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. CDT.

