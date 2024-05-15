Bisons Use Big Fourth Inning to Beat Red Wings

The Rochester Red Wings dropped the second of their six-game set against Buffalo Wednesday night, 14-3. 1B Joey Gallo went deep for the first time at Innovative Field, and LF James Wood extended his hitting streak to 11 games, on-base streak to 21, and runs scored streak to nine with a double in the seventh.

The Bisons got out to an early lead in the top of the first when 1B Spencer Horwitz worked a walk, followed immediately by a home run off the bat of LF Nathan Lukes to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead. After a walk and wild pitch put RF Addison Barger in scoring position and a ground out moved him to third, DH Damiano Palmegiani hit a line drive double to center field to bring Barger around to score, and give the Bisons a 3-0 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, 3B Erick Mejia launched a 358-foot solo home run into the Red Wings' bullpen to cut the lead to 3-1. This was his second homer of the season, first at Innovative Field. The Bisons' pitching was able to escape the remainder of the inning unscathed, keeping their lead at two heading to the fourth.

Buffalo answered immediately in the fourth inning, led off by a SS Leo Jimenez walk. He advanced to second on a single to left field off the bat of CF Steward Berroa. With two runners on base, Spencer Horwitz worked his third walk of the contest, loading the bases for Nathan Lukes. The lefty roped a double to left field that scored a pair of runs to make the score 5-1. A catcher's interference call then loaded the bases, and three consecutive bases loaded walks extended the Bisons lead to seven runs. Leo Jimenez, in his second at-bat of the inning, laced a single down the left field line to score two more runs, and leave runners on the corners. 2B Rafael Lantigua capped off an eight run inning with a single that scored Palmegiani, giving Buffalo a 11-1 lead.

Buffalo's pitching continued to keep the Wings at one run into the fifth. Horwitz reached base after being hit by a pitch, followed by a double from Nathan Lukes, leaving two runners in scoring position with no outs. A sacrifice fly ball off the bat of 3B Orelvis Martinez scored Horwitz, and extended the Bisons' lead to 12-1. Two batters later, C Payton Henry smoked a ground-rule double to bring Lukes home and increase the lead to 13-1.

The Wing's began to cut into their twelve-run deficit in the sixth, led by a fielding error that allowed James Wood to reach first base. The next at-bat Joey Gallo crushed a 107.1 MPH homer into right field, cutting into Buffalo's lead, 13-3. This was his third home run with Rochester in his Rehab Appearance.

With one out in the ninth, Lantigua connected on a double to right field, and was able to score a run by a ground ball single off the bat of Berroa. The Bisons sent the game to the bottom of the ninth with a 14-3 lead. The Red Wings' offense loaded the bases in their final turn at-bat, but were unable to cross the plate, sealing the contest in Buffalo's favor.

RHP Thaddeus Ward took to the mound first for the Wings marking his eighth start of the season. The University of Central Florida product worked 3.1 innings, allowing seven earned on six hits, while walking five and striking out three. RHP Luis Reyes entered in the fourth inning, and allowed three earned runs on one hit, walking three, before RHP Stephen Nogosek came in to finish the inning. The California native allowed two earned on three hits while striking out two across 2.0 innings of work. RHP TJ Zeuch entered in relief in the top of the seventh, and tossed the final 3.0 innings. The former Buffalo Bison allowed one earned on four hits, while striking out two.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game for Wednesday night's contest is 1B Joey Gallo. The former Texas Ranger went 1-for-3 with a 377-foot home run, two RBI and two walks. Three of the four hits Gallo has recorded during his assignment with the Wings have been home runs.

Rochester will look to take a 2-1 series lead in game three Thursday night. RHP Joan Adon will take the mound first for the Red Wings, squaring off against RHP Aaron Sanchez. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

