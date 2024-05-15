Bulls, Knights Postponed Wednesday

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Charlotte, NC - Wednesday night's contest between the Durham Bulls and Charlotte Knights at Truist Field has been postponed due to rain.

A 5:05 PM ET doubleheader is slated for Thursday at 5:05 PM ET.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, May 21 against the Memphis Redbirds.

