Louisville at Columbus Postponed Wednesday
May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Today's game between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, May 16th. Both games will be 7-inning contests with the first game starting at 12:05pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
