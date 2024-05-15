Louisville at Columbus Postponed Wednesday

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Today's game between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow, May 16th. Both games will be 7-inning contests with the first game starting at 12:05pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

International League Stories from May 15, 2024

