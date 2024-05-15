SWB Game Notes - May 15

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-12) @ Worcester Red Sox (19-21)

Game 40 | Road Game 23 | Wednesday, May 15, 2024 | First Pitch 11:15 AM

RHP Clayon Beeter (3-1, 2.89) vs RHP Garrett Whitlock (MLB Rehab)

TWO GAMES UP: Even with a loss last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain on top of the International League with a Minor League leading 27 wins. The team holds a two-game lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a double in the game last night. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a twelve-game on-base streak after getting hit by a pitch last night. Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with hitting in ten straight contests.

SAMSIES- For the third time this season, the RailRiders and their opponents have recorded the same number of hits in the game. SWB had two hits in the ninth inning to get into double digits. The RailRiders are 2-1 when they notch the same number of hits as their opponent.

THE RETURN OF RON - Ron Marinaccio reported back to the RailRiders on Sunday after being optioned down from the Yankees on May 10. Marinaccio received the call to NYY on April 14 and impressed in relief for the big-league club. He held a 1.42 earned run average in seven appearances. In 12.2 frames, the right let up just two earned runs, striking out ten. With SWB, Marinaccio holds a scoreless ERA in four appearances totalling six innings of work. The righty has one save with the RailRiders.

PERIERA POWER - Everson Pereira currently leads the team with ten home runs, including one last night in the loss. Additionally, that long ball puts him tied for fourth in the International League and second to just Agustin Ramirez (12) in the Yankees farm system. The Yankees #5 prospect is batting .266 in 28 games this season with 26 runs batted in. Last season, Pereira totalled 18 homers, 8 in his 27 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

HIT BY MANY PITCHES - Greg Allen was hit by a pitch in the contest last night, marking his fourth time in 16 total games this season. Allen now has been hit 20 times wearing a RailRiders uniform, putting him sixth on the team's career-high list. His 19 in a single season back in 2021 was the most since Chase Utley was hit 20 times.

RUMFIELD ROCKS - T.J. Rumfield had his tenth multi-hit game of the season after recording two knocks in the game yesterday. The lefty upped his batting average to .323 after 24 games with the RailRiders. He has totaled 30 hits, including ten for extra bases. His 20 runs batted in are tied for fourth most on the team. Rumfield began the season with eight games in Somerset. The 23-year-old hit .321 with nine hits and two runs batted in.

BEETER UP - Righty starter Clayton Beeter is set to make his seventh start of the season with SWB. He has been sharp to start the summer holding a 3-1 record with a 2.89 ERA. He has tossed 28.0 innings allowing just nine runs. Beeter has walked 16 compared to his 41 strikeouts. The Yankees #13 prospect has held opposing batters to a .160 average.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.