May 26: Bisons to Take the Field for the First Time as 'Luces de Buffalo'

May 15, 2024 - International League (IL)

Sunday, May 26 may be a day game in Buffalo, but the lights are going to be shining bright at Sahlen Field. When the Bisons host the St. Paul Saints, they will take the field for the first time as 'Luces de Buffalo' a new alternate team identity developed in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY to celebrate the history of and bring awareness to the many amazing Hispanic and Latino cultures living and thriving in Western New York.

Luces de Buffalo, or 'Lights of Buffalo,' is part of Minor League Baseball's successful initiative 'Copa de la Diversión™,' ('Fun Cup™') that aims to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with team's local Hispanic/Latino communities. The first Luces game in Buffalo will feature special concession items, live dancers, great music, informational tables in the concourse and of course the team wearing their newly designed Luces caps and jersey tops for the first time. As a 'Family Funday,' the game on May 26 will also feature a Mascot Meet n' Greet pregame and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates

The History of the 'Luces de Buffalo'

The 'Luces de Buffalo' (Lights of Buffalo) is a celebration of Buffalo's historic role in the Pan-Americanism movement of the early 20th century and the many Hispanic people that have lived in and continue to thrive in Western New York since. Buffalo was given the nickname the 'City of Light' as one of the first major cities to fully embrace electricity, which was on display to the world during the 1901 Pan-American Exposition (World's Fair). Taking place shortly after the Spanish-American War, the Exposition was aimed to re-affirm the friendship of the countries from North, South and Central America and to recognize the independence, cultures and developing growth of the many nations of the Western Hemisphere. Around that same time, Buffalo began to welcome its first citizens from throughout Central and South America.

