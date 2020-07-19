Stingers Win Wild One over Mankato

(Willmar, M.N) - 28 combined runs. 25 combined hit. 8 combined errors. This game had everything, including the Stingers' tenth straight win.

In game one of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon, the Stingers took down Mankato 15-13 to improve to 12-2 on the season and continue their stellar winning streak.

Willmar struck first in the offensive barrage, scoring four in the second inning. The Stingers ultimately took advantage of Mankato miscues to get succeeding runs in the following innings, capitalizing on Mankato wild pitches and errors.

Willmar led 8-2 heading into the sixth, but that's when the game got really interesting. Dylan Phillips belted a three-run homer in the sixth, as part of a five-run Mankato sixth. All of a sudden, the MoonDogs trailed by just one.

In the seventh inning, Mankato kept momentum on their side as they added four more runs in the inning, including two home runs from Zach Kokoska and Jake Thompson, his second of the day. Mankato had their first lead of the afternoon after Willmar led by as many as six.

However, the Stingers would not go down without a fight. The Stingers rallied to score six runs in the bottom half of the inning. Brennan McKenzie scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to one and Drey Dirksen knocked in a two-RBI single to give Willmar the lead back.

Mankato tried to make one last late push, scoring two runs in the ninth, but Jayson Newman shut the door striking out the final batter of the game.

Grayson Bray, who came in for the Stingers in relief picked up the win, while Jayson Newman picked up his second save of the season.

There were great performances across the board for the Stingers in the win. Brennan McKenzie double his season hit total by knocking three base hits and scoring three times. Ryan Johnson had himself a three hit day as well. Deylan Pigford tallied two base hits via the bunt and the aforementioned Drey Dirksen finished the day with three RBI.

The Stingers turn around quickly to wrap up the doubleheader with Mankato Sunday evening in Willmar. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

