Loggers Drop Final Game of Homestand, Lose to Rafters 8-3

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers saw their three-game win streak come to an end with an 8-3 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Sunday evening at Copeland Park. The Loggers fall to 9-10, while the Rafters improve to 13-6.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) pitched well over 3.1 innings, striking out four, but the Rafters got to the Loggers bullpen in the fourth inning, highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Ryan Walstad. Wisconsin Rapids then added individual runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to take an 8-0 lead.

The Loggers were held to four hits on the day, recorded by Jacob Blas (Arizona), JT Thompson (Texas State), Jason Hodges (John A Logan) and Nathan Stevens (Johnson County CC). Blas and Thompson each had a RBI, as did Tanner O'Tremba (Arizona).

La Crosse and Wisconsin Rapids will face off once again on Monday, this time at Witter Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm in Wisconsin Rapids.

