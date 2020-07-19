Offense Powers Rox to Win over Rochester on Sunday

July 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Sam Ireland of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Sam Ireland of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - Sam Ireland (Minnesota) blasted a three-run home run and hit two doubles as St. Cloud (7-7) beat Rochester (4-8) by a score of 9-4 on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) drove in Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) to cut the Honkers lead to 2-1.

The Rox claimed their first lead of the game in the fourth inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) and Jack Kelly (Minnesota) reached base on consecutive errors to lead off the inning. Ireland then crushed a three-run home run to right field. It put St. Cloud in the lead 4-2.

With the game tied 4-4 in the seventh inning, the Rox proceeded to score four runs. Ireland led off the inning with a double and Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) followed with a single. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) successfully executed a squeeze bunt that scored Ireland. Thomason later walked in a run and Jack Kelly (Minnesota) scored Marinconz on a sac-fly.

St. Cloud added another run in the eighth inning as Ireland was able to score on an error to extend the lead to 9-4.

Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn) started the game and pitched 1.2 innings. Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) hurled the following three innings. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) pitched 1.1 innings and struck out three batters. Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) struck out two batters in the seventh inning and earned the win. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) threw the final two innings.

The Rox will travel to Riverfront Stadium on Monday to begin a two-game road series against the Waterloo Bucks (9-6). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm on both days.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.