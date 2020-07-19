Flickertails End Larks Winning Streak at Eight

The Mandan Flickertails snapped the Bismarck Larks eight game winning streak on Sunday afternoon, winning a pitching duel, 4-0.

The Flickertails offense continued to prove opportunistic, scoring once in the fourth and once in the sixth before Cam Sibley drove in two insurance runs in the ninth courtesy of a two-run homerun over the BNC National Bank Ivy in right field. Sibley would finish the day 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Tyler Stretchay was excellent for the Flickertails going six strong innings only surrendering two hits. Stretchay was feeling his fastball, at one point hitting 91 mph on the gun for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

The Larks pitching was on point despite the loss. Joe Todd went five innings giving up just one run on two hits. Todd wrapped up his day with eight strikeouts - a new single game high for him this season.

The Larks stellar defense also was a bright spot, with Brant Schaffitzel making the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game, making a nice diving play to rob Jackson Loftin of a hit in the third inning.

The Larks have the night off on Monday while Ben Schoneman and the Flickertails take on Matthew Plisko and the Bismarck Bull Moose for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch in a game presented by RJR.

