Ryan Walstad Slams Rafters to 8-3 Win

July 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters pitched, hit, and fielded well on Sunday night in a smooth 8-3 win over the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park.

The Rafters pitching staff took ahold immediately, firing seven scoreless innings to start the ballgame. Rafters starter Spencer Arrighetti extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings to start the season with four innings pitched. Arrighetti allowed just one hit and struck out five, ceding to lefty Jack Gonzales in the fifth. Gonzales did not allow a baserunner until his second time through the order, striking out three across four innings. Hunter Waldis pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

At the plate, the Rafters loaded the bases in the fourth for Ryan Walstad. Walstad continued to crush the ball this week, shooting a ball over the right field fence for a grand slam, the Rafters first of the year. Walstad home run was his fifth, tied for the league lead with Caleb Denny of the Woodchucks. Walstad has four home runs since Wednesday.

After the slam, the Rafters got one more with a double off the bat of Jack-Thomas Wold to finish a five-run inning. The Rafters offense chipped in one more run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh to take a commanding 8-0 lead after seven innings.

First pitch tomorrow from Witter Field between the Rafters and Loggers is at 6:35pm. Coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR, and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

