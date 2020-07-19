Ryan Walstad Slams Rafters to 8-3 Win
July 19, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters pitched, hit, and fielded well on Sunday night in a smooth 8-3 win over the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park.
The Rafters pitching staff took ahold immediately, firing seven scoreless innings to start the ballgame. Rafters starter Spencer Arrighetti extended his scoreless streak to 16 innings to start the season with four innings pitched. Arrighetti allowed just one hit and struck out five, ceding to lefty Jack Gonzales in the fifth. Gonzales did not allow a baserunner until his second time through the order, striking out three across four innings. Hunter Waldis pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.
At the plate, the Rafters loaded the bases in the fourth for Ryan Walstad. Walstad continued to crush the ball this week, shooting a ball over the right field fence for a grand slam, the Rafters first of the year. Walstad home run was his fifth, tied for the league lead with Caleb Denny of the Woodchucks. Walstad has four home runs since Wednesday.
After the slam, the Rafters got one more with a double off the bat of Jack-Thomas Wold to finish a five-run inning. The Rafters offense chipped in one more run in the fifth, sixth, and seventh to take a commanding 8-0 lead after seven innings.
First pitch tomorrow from Witter Field between the Rafters and Loggers is at 6:35pm. Coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR, and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2020
- MacDaddies Late Rallies Secure Game One Win, Game Two Draw with Growlers - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Split Sunday Doubleheader with Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Fall to Mankato in Game Two of Doubleheader - Willmar Stingers
- Ryan Walstad Slams Rafters to 8-3 Win - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Loggers Drop Final Game of Homestand, Lose to Rafters 8-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Offense Powers Rox to Win over Rochester on Sunday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kindreich's Strong Start Not Enough in Loss - Rochester Honkers
- Pitching Propels Pit Spitters Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Green Bay Picks up First Shutout of Season - Green Bay Booyah
- Chucks Win 4-3 in Game Two of Doubleheader, Split Twin Bill against FDL - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Stingers Win Wild One over Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Flickertails End Larks Winning Streak at Eight - Bismarck Larks
- Bobbers Take Kenosha Series Lead on 7-1 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rafters Travel to La Crosse for Sunday Baseball Versus the Loggers - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rivets Pound Booyah 13-4 to Extend Winning Streak to 3 - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Stories
- Ryan Walstad Slams Rafters to 8-3 Win
- Rafters Travel to La Crosse for Sunday Baseball Versus the Loggers
- Rafters Lose 13-11 to Fond Du Lac in Wild Saturday Matinee
- Rafters Start Two-Game Road Trip in Fond du Lac
- Rafters at Top of Pod, Return Home to Host Dock Spiders