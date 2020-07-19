Kindreich's Strong Start Not Enough in Loss

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - Larson Kindreich's impressive outing was not enough for the Rochester Honkers (4-8) as they split the weekend series with the St. Cloud Rox (7-7) after a 9-4 loss.

Rochester struck first, scoring in the second inning on an RBI walk by first baseman Bryce Matthews (Arkansas). The Honkers added another in the top of the third with a sacrifice fly to center by Kyle Huckstorf (Iowa Western CC).

St. Cloud jumped on the board with a run-scoring single in the third before plating three in the fourth inning on a three-run home run to make it 4-2.

The Team in Teal persevered, tying the game at 4 in the ensuing half inning by capitalizing on a wild pitch that scored Huckstorf. After a walk by Robert Moore (Arkansas), Matthews dropped a single into right that scored Connor Denning (Campbell) to knot the ballgame at four.

The score stayed there until the bottom of the seventh, when the Rox scored four. St. Cloud collected runs on a single, an RBI walk, a groundout and a sacrifice fly to extend its lead to 8-4. The Rox added an insurance run in the eighth by capitalizing on a Rochester error.

Larson Kindreich pitched well with the exception of a handful of plate appearances. The lanky lefty gave up just three hits: a double in the first, an RBI single in the third, and the three-run homer in the fifth. Only one of the four runs he allowed were charged to his name. Kindreich also struck out six Rox and walked just one.

AJ Campbell (Frostburg State) was the lone Honker to register two hits in the game, singling twice.

The Honkers will head home for a pair of days off on Monday and Tuesday before getting back to action on Wednesday for their first matchup against the Waterloo Bucks in 2020. First pitch from Mayo Field in Rochester is set for 6:35 p.m., with Honkers Pregame Live airing at 6:30 p.m. to get you set for the action.

