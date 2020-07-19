Rivets Pound Booyah 13-4 to Extend Winning Streak to 3

LOVES PARK, IL -Â Despite a post game firework show, Rivets fans saw it early in the second and fifth innings when the team exploded with seven and four runs. The Rivets are now 2-0 in the four home game series against the Green Bay Booyah.

In the bottom of the second, Daniel Carinci started the rally for the Rivets after hitting an RBI double to left field scoring Cam McDonald. Brody Harding, Branden Comia, and Drew GraceÂ also contributed to the seven runs. For his second hit of the night, Grace hit an RBI out to left field which brought in Comia making the score 5-1.

Â The bats got really heated after catcher Ryan Hampe hit a two-run home run over the left field wall which extended the Rivets lead to 7-1. That was Hampe's second home run of the season.

Â In the top of the fourth inning, the Booyah tried to keep it alive after they scored three more runs. It was another impressive inning though that allowed the Rivets to secure the victory.

With the bases loaded at the bottom of the fifth inning, Jake Vander Wal was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded making the score 8-4. Next came Harding who knocked in two RBIs despite being thrown out trying to reach second. That extended the Rivets lead 10-4.Â

The Rivets play their third of the four game series Sunday at 3:05pm against the Green Bay Booyah.

