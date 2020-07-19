Stingers Fall to Mankato in Game Two of Doubleheader

(Willmar, M.N.)- All good things typically come to an end and the same is true for the Willmar Stingers win streak Sunday night.

With the Willmar win streak at ten, the Stingers came into game two of the doubleheader with the Mankato MoonDogs on a proficient tear. However, Mankato's bats spoiled the Stinger streak.

Mankato bested Willmar 10-5, tallying 14 hits, including a home run to mark their fifth long ball of the day.

Dylan Phillips hit a deep three-run home run in the win for Mankato, as the MoonDogs combined for 23 runs in the games against the Stingers Sunday.

Noah Cameron, the Willmar starter, only went two innings, allowing four runs on six hits. The only Stinger reliever of the four pitchers that hit the field to have a scoreless outing was Wyatt Thompson who pitched the final two innings of the game.

The loss did have a few bright spots for the Stingers as Chase Stanke and Griffin Cheney each crushed their first home runs of the season. Additionally, Ryan Johnson picked up another two hits, bringing his two-game day total to five.

Wilmar still sits in first place in the Minnesota/Iowa Pod with a record of 12-3. Mankato improves to 4-12 overall.

The two teams meet again tomorrow in Mankato with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm.

