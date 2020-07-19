Bobbers Take Kenosha Series Lead on 7-1 Win

KENOSHA, Wis. - The K-Town Bobbers (3-2) defeated the Kenosha Kingfish (2-3) on Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field to take their first lead in the 2020 Kenosha Series.

K-Town opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by James Shimashita (San Jose State) that scored Brett Harris (Gonzaga) to go up 1-0.

The Bobbers added to their lead in the fourth inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Jordan Schulefand (University of Richmond) and an RBI single by Walker Jenkins (Missouri State).

K-Town went up 4-0 in the fifth inning when Harris scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University).

In the sixth inning, Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) scored Kenosha's only run on an error by Bobbers shortstop Nick Gonzalez (USF) making the score 4-1.

Jenkins put the game out of reach in the seventh with a bases clearing 3 RBI double putting K-Town up 7-1.

Riley Wikel (MSOE) got the win for the Bobbers pitching 1.1 shutout innings.

Kai Murphy (Arizona State) took the loss for Kenosha in his first start. Murphy pitched 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on five hits.

Harris finished the game going 4-5 and scoring two runs while Shimashita went 3-4 with an RBI.

The 2020 Kenosha Series resumes on Thursday night at Simmons Field at 6:05 PM CT.

