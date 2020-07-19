Rafters Travel to La Crosse for Sunday Baseball Versus the Loggers

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-6) are looking to return to their winning ways on Sunday in La Crosse, in game five of the season series between the Rafters and Loggers. The Rafters propelled themselves at the top of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod standings early in the season but are just a game ahead of the Rockford Rivets entering Sunday's game.

The Rafters have the second-best ERA and offense in the league, outscoring their opponents by an average of 2.3 runs per game. The Loggers, second out of three teams in the WI-IL Pod West Division at 9-9, have won three straight games.

The Rafters start Spencer Arrighetti tonight for the first time in 2020. Arrighetti has been tough to hit against in 2020. Opponents have only three hits and three walks against Arrighetti, who has struck out 18 and not allowed a run so far in the 2020 season.

The Loggers will pitch Lucas Braun against the Rafters for the second time in 2020. The University of San Diego freshman has a 2.38 ERA in 11.1 innings pitched for La Crosse this year. On July 5th, the Rafters scored two runs off of Braun in four innings in a 6-2 win.

First pitch tonight from Copeland Park between the Rafters and Loggers is at 5:05pm. Coverage starts at 4:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

