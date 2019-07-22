Stingers Walk-Off against Mankato

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers defeat the Moondogs 3-2 with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth. Willmar moves to 9-0 against Mankato on the summer.

Polo Portela (Cumberland) was fantastic on the mound as he threw six scoreless innings. Portela gave up one hit, one walk, and struck out five Mankato batters.

The game was held scoreless through the first inning. In the second, Daniel Walsh (Sac City) had a base knock that scored Johnson from third. It was a pitcher's duel through the next two innings as both starters were locked in. It was Kaden Fowler (Georgia) that got things going for the Stingers in the fifth. His RBI single scored Walsh from second bringing the score to 2-0.

The bullpen was solid for the Stingers as Luke DeGrammont (Concordia-St. Paul) and Chris Peres (La Verne) both threw scoreless innings. It was a combined shutout going into the ninth. Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) was set to close things out for Willmar. Mankato showed some late inning life when two runs scored off two hits in the top of the inning to tie the game. 2-2 ball game.

On the verge of going into extras, the Stingers were able to load the bases. Walsh, who was 3-3 on the night, was up to bat with no outs. With the bases loaded and the count full, Walsh was issued a walk to win the game. The final score was 3-2 Stingers.

Willmar looks to continue their winning streak against the Moondogs tomorrow night at Bill Taunton Stadium. First pitch 7:05pm CT!

