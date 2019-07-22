Woodchucks Drop First of Two-Game Series against Fond du Lac

WAUSAU, WI - Despite a first inning home run from Adam Frank, the Wisconsin Woodchucks were not able to keep pace with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Woodchucks lost by a final score of 4-2.

Frank's first inning home run was his seventh of the season. He is now tied with Byron Murray for the team lead in that category.

The Woodchucks offense created more opportunities to score in the third inning after they loaded the bases. Then, Byron Murray hit a fly ball deep to center field, but it was not enough to exit the ballpark. Murray settled for a sacrifice fly that brought home Alejandro Gonzalez from third.

The Dock Spiders scored the majority of their runs off Woodchucks starting pitcher Beau Nichols. He tossed seven innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits. Nichols walked two and struck out four.

The Woodchucks will look to bounce back against the Dock Spiders when they travel to Fond du Lac to face them tomorrow morning.

Top Performers

Adam Frank went 3-4 with one run and one RBI. His first inning home run was his seventh of the season.

Byron Murray nearly hit a grand slam in the third inning. Instead, he settled for a sacrifice fly that was caught near the warning track.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will travel to Fond du Lac to face the Dock Spiders tomorrow on Tuesday, July 23rd. The game will start at 11:35 AM. The early start theme will continue when the Woodchucks return home on Wednesday, July 24th to host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. That game will also begin at 11:35 AM. It will be Daycare Day! Bring the kids to the ballpark for a visit from more mascots than just Woody. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

