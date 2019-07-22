Rafters Announce Date for Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival

July 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to announce the third-annual Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival, presented by B's Tap House, will return to Historic Witter Field on Saturday, September 7.

The fall event features beer, food and live music by Wisconsin-based Southbound. Rushing Rapids is open to festival-goers over the age of 21. In 2018, the Rafters welcomed over 35 breweries to provide over 140 drink selections.

One ticket to the 2019 event includes a five-ounce sampling glass with unlimited craft beer and malt beverage samples. In addition, a ticket is good for one select sandwich item and three wing samples from the festival.

Tickets to the beer festival are priced at just $40 in advance and can be purchased at raftersbaseball.com or by visiting the Rafters ticket office and calling 715-424-5400. Tickets purchased the day of the festival will be $45. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 and include the sandwich and wing samples, as well as unlimited fountain soda.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.