MoonDogs Fall in Another Game with the Stingers

July 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs continued their streak of being defeated by the Willmar Stingers to nine games on Monday night. After the Dogs tied the game in the top of the ninth, the Stingers walked it off with a 3-2 final in the bottom half.

The Stingers got on the board first in the second. It created a 1-0 lead that came from an RBI single by Daniel Walsh (Sacramento City).

Kaden Fowler (Georgia) slapped another RBI single for Willmar in the fifth. It added to the lead to give the Stingers a 2-0 margin after five.

The MoonDogs came to life in the bottom of the ninth. Adan Fernandez (Nova Southeastern) got things started with a leadoff single. Fernandez eventually scored off a Stingers wild pitch. Then, Tyler Casagrande (Arizona) came through with some clutch hitting to score Josh Elvir (Angelo State). The RBI single evened the score, 2-2.

It was the Stingers turn in the bottom half and they didn't take it for granted. A bases-loaded walk allowed the Stingers walk off as winners in the game. After walking off against Mankato for their 9th consecutive win against the MoonDogs, the Stingers maintained their undefeated record against the Dogs.

Fernandez led the MoonDogs offensive charge with a 2-4 night and a run scored.

The MoonDogs starter, Tyler Lesley (Angelo State), had a solid night. He pitched seven complete allowing eight hits and a pair of runs. Lesley also struck out four in the no decision. The less went to Fabian Muniz (Angelo State) after he surrendered a trio of walks, a hit and a run in the final frame.

The win went to Aldo Fernandez (New Mexico State) after he gave up the game-tying run in the ninth. Polo Portela (Cumberlands) led the Stingers as the starting arm. He pitched the first six frames allowing one hit and a walk while striking out five.

The Mankato MoonDogs (25-28) take on the Willmar Stingers (29-24) again tomorrow night. Shane Barringer (Bellarmine) will be the starter for the Dogs for the first time this summer. First pitch will go out at 7:05 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar, Minn.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.