Five Dock Spiders Selected to Play in Major League Dreams Showcase

FOND DU LAC, WI - Five Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are scheduled to participate in the 2019 Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday, August 6. Tate Kolwyck, Sam Novitske, Kellen Sarver, Aaron Funk, and Aaron Ball will all be a part of the squad for the game to be played at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin. The annual Showcase will consist of a double-header featuring the top players from the Northwoods League who were selected by a panel of Major League Baseball Scouts. The players will participate in a day of workouts in front of scouts which will be followed by the double-header. The Dock Spiders are set to play in the second game which is scheduled for 7:35 PM.

Kolwyck, a freshman second basemen from Vanderbilt, is batting.296 with 4 HR and 14 RBI for the 2019 season.

Novitske, a freshman infielder from Oregon, is batting.308 with 5 Doubles and 7 RBI for the 2019 season.

Sarver, a freshman catcher from Illinois, is batting.330 with 8 Doubles and 17 RBI for the 2019 season.

Funk, a sophomore pitcher from Arkansas-Little Rock, has a 4.11 ERA in seven starts this season. Funk has 48 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched in 2019.

Ball, a freshman pitcher from Kankakee Community College, has a 3.40 ERA in eight starts this season. Ball has 26 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched in 2019.

