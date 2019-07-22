Mallards Meet Lakeshore for Seventh Series

MADISON, Wis. - Yesterday afternoon, the Madison Mallards (33-19) defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (21-31) 4-2, at Herr-Baker Field. The Mallards' pitching staff prevailed over the Dock Spiders lineup, allowing just three hits. The victory marked Madison's eighth win over Fond du Lac through the first 10 meetings between the teams this season. There is only one more series meeting left for the two teams during the regular season.

Today, the Mallards are traveling to Kapco Park to compete in a two-game series against the Lakeshore Chinooks (24-28). The teams met less than a week ago at the Duck Pond for their sixth set of the summer, resulting in a split. The meeting record between the two teams is 8-2, in favor of Madison.

Starting on the bump for the Mallards is RHP Trevor Marreel (Washburn). Marreel is making his seventh start of the summer, his eleventh appearance overall. Through his ten times on the mound, he has pitched 28.1 innings and accumulated 25 strikeouts. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Mallards will remain at Kapco Park to conclude their series against the Chinooks. First pitch is also scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Madison is back in front of their home crowd on Wednesday, July 24, for a doubleheader against the Green Bay Booyah (25-27). Game one is scheduled for 12:05 and features the Workman's WI Ticket Special and Ho-Chunk Gaming Grandparents day. Game two is slated for 7:05 p.m. and is Bark in the Park Night, where fans can bring their furry friends to the Duck Pond. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

