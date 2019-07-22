St. Cloud Falls to Waterloo, Remains in First Place

St. Cloud, MN- Riley Ahern (St. Cloud State) gave up just one run in three innings out of the bullpen, but St. Cloud (32-20) dropped the series opener to Waterloo (27-26) by a score of 9-1. The Rox have won nine of their last eleven games.

After falling behind 3-0, Garrett Delano (Brown) reached base after a hit-by-pitch. He stole second base and advanced to third base on a fielder's choice. He scored on a wild pitch and cut the deficit to two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Ben Carew (Kent State), Jordan Barth (Augustana), Hance Smith (California-Berkeley) and Brendan Tinsman (Wake Forest) all recorded base hits.

Blake Flint (St. Cloud State) started the game on the mound. Drew Garrett (Johnson County CC), Joey Stock (St. Johns), Daniel Montgomery (Southwestern) and Ahern all saw time out of the bullpen.

The Rox will look to split the two-game road series against Waterloo on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud is back home on Thursday, July 24th against the Bismarck Larks at 7:05 p.m. It's Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Marco Technologies. The Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be sold through an online auction with the proceeds going to CentraCare's Suicide Prevention Program. Text ROX to 555888 to bid on them now. Plus, National Entertainment Act and America's Biggest Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk is back to entertain the crowd.

