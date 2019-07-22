Growlers Return to the Win Column at Rockford
July 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Loves Park, Ill.. - Kalamazoo Growlers (26-25, 10-9) starting pitcher Spencer Juergens (Univ. of Missouri) tossed a complete game effort on the mound in the 6-2 victory over the Rockford Rivets (26-27, 6-12) at Rivets Stadium Monday evening. The Growlers snapped their six-game losing streak with the win.
Kalamazoo struck first in the second inning as Austin Knight (Tennessee) blooped a RBI single to center before Gabe Rivera (Univ. of Miami) drew a RBI walk to gives the Growlers an early 2-0 advantage. The Growlers compiled four huge insurance runs in the third to stretch the lead to 6-0.
The inning began with Joel Brewer (South Carolina) scoring on an error followed by a Zack Gelof (Virginia) sacrifice fly. Rivera then capped-off the frame with a two-run single to put Kalamazoo in front by a commanding margin. Rockford got on the board in the sixth with consecutive RBI base-knocks to cut the deficit to 6-2, but that is all they could get off Juergens.
Juergens improved to 2-2 on the season with his terrific effort on the bump, tossing a season-high six strikeouts through all nine innings. Juergens finished his outing with 110 total pitches and 82 of them were strikes. Rockford starter Jimmy Burnette took the loss, falling to 1-2.
The Kalamazoo Growlers conclude the series with Rockford tomorrow morning at Rivets Stadium. First pitch is slated for an 11:05 a.m. CT start.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2019
- St. Cloud Falls to Waterloo, Remains in First Place - St. Cloud Rox
- Six Run 8th Inning Propels Duluth to Game One Win - Duluth Huskies
- MoonDogs Fall in Another Game with the Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Return to the Win Column at Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Walk-Off against Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Rivets Drop 4th Straight Game - Rockford Rivets
- Phillips Leads Charge in Win over St. Cloud - Waterloo Bucks
- Mallards Blanked 2-0 by Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Pit Spitters Walk off Winners in Game One Versus Kokomo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Drop First of Two-Game Series against Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Travel to Green Bay for Division Showdown - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rafters Announce Date for Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Phillips & Rubalcaba Named to NWL Major League Dreams Showcase Roster - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Weekend Series in Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Meet Lakeshore for Seventh Series - Madison Mallards
- Five Dock Spiders Selected to Play in Major League Dreams Showcase - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Northwoods League Announces 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase Rosters - Northwoods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.