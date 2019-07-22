Growlers Return to the Win Column at Rockford

Loves Park, Ill.. - Kalamazoo Growlers (26-25, 10-9) starting pitcher Spencer Juergens (Univ. of Missouri) tossed a complete game effort on the mound in the 6-2 victory over the Rockford Rivets (26-27, 6-12) at Rivets Stadium Monday evening. The Growlers snapped their six-game losing streak with the win.

Kalamazoo struck first in the second inning as Austin Knight (Tennessee) blooped a RBI single to center before Gabe Rivera (Univ. of Miami) drew a RBI walk to gives the Growlers an early 2-0 advantage. The Growlers compiled four huge insurance runs in the third to stretch the lead to 6-0.

The inning began with Joel Brewer (South Carolina) scoring on an error followed by a Zack Gelof (Virginia) sacrifice fly. Rivera then capped-off the frame with a two-run single to put Kalamazoo in front by a commanding margin. Rockford got on the board in the sixth with consecutive RBI base-knocks to cut the deficit to 6-2, but that is all they could get off Juergens.

Juergens improved to 2-2 on the season with his terrific effort on the bump, tossing a season-high six strikeouts through all nine innings. Juergens finished his outing with 110 total pitches and 82 of them were strikes. Rockford starter Jimmy Burnette took the loss, falling to 1-2.

The Kalamazoo Growlers conclude the series with Rockford tomorrow morning at Rivets Stadium. First pitch is slated for an 11:05 a.m. CT start.

