Rafters Travel to Green Bay for Division Showdown

Green Bay, Wis. - Tied for first place in the Great Lakes West Division, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (10-6) and Green Bay Booyah (10-6) begin a two-game series Monday in Green Bay.

Wisconsin Rapids split a doubleheader in Wausau on Sunday, winning the second game 4-0 against the Woodchucks. Nathan Hemmerling got the win with six shutout innings and Roman Trujillo had two RBIs.

All-star pitcher Matt Osterberg is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. He has a 4-2 record and a 3.04 ERA in seven starts for the Rafters. He will face Green Bay's Tommy Miller, who is 2-1 with a 7.71 ERA this summer.

The Rafters are currently 6-2 against the Booyah this season and have not yet faced them in the second half. The teams are both two games ahead of the Madison Mallards and Lakeshore Chinooks.

When the team returns to Historic Witter Field on Tuesday, they will take the field for the first time as the Wisconsin Rapids Gorgeous Grandmas. The team will be offering a two-for-one ticket special as they face off against Green Bay in game two.

