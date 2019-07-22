Pit Spitters Walk off Winners in Game One Versus Kokomo
July 22, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters preference for winning with style continued Monday night, as they downed the Kokomo Jackrabbits on a walk-off RBI single from Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland,) by a score of 4-3.
Traverse City got the scoring started early, plating a run in the third inning, behind a walk to Nick Powell (SO Ball State.) He advanced into scoring position on a balk, stole third, and came home on a dropped third strike. The Jackrabbits replied with three runs of their own in the fifth, eventually chasing Pit Spitters starter Kyle Jones (FR Toledo.)
Trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, and with two away in the inning, Pit Spitters catcher Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State) lashed a two RBI double off the right center field fence, knotting the game up. The game would remain tied until the bottom of the ninth inning.
Left fielder Nick Powell was again in the heart of the action in the ninth. He came from 1-2 behind in the count against Jackrabbits reliever Kollin Stone, to work a walk. From there, he would steal second and advance to third on a Riley Bertram (FR Michigan) single. After an intentional walk, Camilletti roped a single through a drawn in infield, to plate Powell, the winning run. Reliever Luke Little (FR San Jacinto) takes the win, moving to 2-0 on the season.
The Pit Spitters return to action Tuesday with two matchups, at 12:00 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. Every Tuesday is "Ridiculously Awesome Tuesday," at Pit Spitters Park, with a new theme each week. This Tuesday will be Camp Day for the afternoon contest and Food Truck Night for the nightcap. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m respectively.
Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Individual, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2019
- Rivets Drop 4th Straight Game - Rockford Rivets
- Phillips Leads Charge in Win over St. Cloud - Waterloo Bucks
- Mallards Blanked 2-0 by Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Pit Spitters Walk off Winners in Game One Versus Kokomo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Drop First of Two-Game Series against Fond du Lac - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Travel to Green Bay for Division Showdown - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Rafters Announce Date for Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Phillips & Rubalcaba Named to NWL Major League Dreams Showcase Roster - Waterloo Bucks
- Loggers Drop Weekend Series in Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Meet Lakeshore for Seventh Series - Madison Mallards
- Five Dock Spiders Selected to Play in Major League Dreams Showcase - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Northwoods League Announces 2019 Major League Dreams Showcase Rosters - Northwoods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.