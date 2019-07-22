Pit Spitters Walk off Winners in Game One Versus Kokomo

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters preference for winning with style continued Monday night, as they downed the Kokomo Jackrabbits on a walk-off RBI single from Mario Camilletti (SO Oakland,) by a score of 4-3.

Traverse City got the scoring started early, plating a run in the third inning, behind a walk to Nick Powell (SO Ball State.) He advanced into scoring position on a balk, stole third, and came home on a dropped third strike. The Jackrabbits replied with three runs of their own in the fifth, eventually chasing Pit Spitters starter Kyle Jones (FR Toledo.)

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, and with two away in the inning, Pit Spitters catcher Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State) lashed a two RBI double off the right center field fence, knotting the game up. The game would remain tied until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Left fielder Nick Powell was again in the heart of the action in the ninth. He came from 1-2 behind in the count against Jackrabbits reliever Kollin Stone, to work a walk. From there, he would steal second and advance to third on a Riley Bertram (FR Michigan) single. After an intentional walk, Camilletti roped a single through a drawn in infield, to plate Powell, the winning run. Reliever Luke Little (FR San Jacinto) takes the win, moving to 2-0 on the season.

