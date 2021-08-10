Stingers Take Series Opener over Huskies

Duluth, Minn. - Willmar beats Duluth 10-3 in an attempt to play spoiler for the Huskies' playoff chances.

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead after one on a balk by starter Josh Wintroub and RBI single by Duluth center fielder Amber Voitik.

The Stingers got on the board in the fifth on a hit by William Hamiter. Jakob Newton tied it at two on a double, and Hamiter then knocked in Newton on another single.

Duluth tied it in the fifth on a wild pitch by Wintroub.

Willmar scored seven in the sixth after Huskies pitcher Xavier Fosbrenner was unable to find the strike zone. Drey Dirksen knocked in to on a single, Tate Meiners was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and with the bases loaded, Brady Counsell hit a "Little League home run" (officially a double with a two base error), which scored four to cap off the inning.

The final two Duluth runs came in the seventh on a wild pitch by Kenten Egbert and an error by left fielder Asa Awbrey.

The Stingers look to play spoiler again on Tuesday night, with first pitch from Wade Stadium set for 6:35 p.m.

