Honkers Lose Opener in St. Cloud 15-0

The Honkers struggled to gain any traction as they continued their road trip Monday night, falling in blowout fashion 15-0 to the St. Cloud Rox. The Northwoods League-best Rox jumped out to a 12-run lead after three innings to put the game out of reach.

The Honkers fell behind thanks to a couple of big-extra base hits. Andrew Pickney (Alabama) drove in six runs with a bases-clearing triple in the second and a three-run homer in the third. Otto Kemp (Northwest Nazarene) homered in the third as well.

Rochester generated two hits in the ballgame, a Zach Meddings (Delta) single in the second and Wyatt Rogers (Minnesota St Mankato) base hit in the fourth.

Frank Craska (Lafayette) gave the Honkers 3.1 innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits and striking out two.

With the defeat, the Honkers fall to 29-33 on the summer and 14-16 in the second half. They close the two-game set with the St. Cloud Rox tomorrow at Joe Faber Field with first pitch at 7:05. The game can be streamed on the Rochester Honkers Radio Network.

