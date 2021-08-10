Larks to Show Free Movie at Ballpark
August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release
BISMARCK, ND- The Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and American Bank Center are working together to have free food and a movie at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Friday, August 13. The movie will be Little Big League.
Free food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Food will include cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. The Larks will provide entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie will start when it gets dark enough, approximately 9 p.m.Released in 1994, 'Little Big League' tells the story of a 12-year-old Billy Heywood, who has been gifted ownership of the Minnesota Twins.
The event is completely free. Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.
