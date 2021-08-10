Larks to Show Free Movie at Ballpark

August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK, ND- The Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation and American Bank Center are working together to have free food and a movie at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Friday, August 13. The movie will be Little Big League.

Free food will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. Food will include cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn and soda. The Larks will provide entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m. The movie will start when it gets dark enough, approximately 9 p.m.Released in 1994, 'Little Big League' tells the story of a 12-year-old Billy Heywood, who has been gifted ownership of the Minnesota Twins.

The event is completely free. Learn more about the event at Larksbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.