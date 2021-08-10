Duluth Shuts out Willmar to Split Season Series

Duluth, MN - Duluth Huskies' starting pitcher Ben Gerl tossed seven shutout innings, while striking out five to aid a 5-0 victory against the Willmar Stingers. Tuesday night's win for Duluth split the season series with Willmar at four games a piece. Tuesday night was also Ben Gerl's final outing of the 2021 season, in which the Northern Kentucky lefty accumulated a 2.53 ERA in 21.1 IP on the year. center fielder Ambren Voitik had another "Ambren Voitik " night, cashing in for two hits and an RBI.

The Huskies started the scoring off with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. The two RBI's came off of a sacrifice fly from first baseman Ryan McDonald, and an RBI double from Xavier Carter. The final three runs of the game for the home squad came six innings later in the eighth. An error from Stingers shortstop Chris Campos plated two runs, with the last of the three scoring on a single from Voitik. Eric Nelson and Brody Maynard finished the last two innings on the bump that put a "W" in the win column for Duluth.

Tomorrow begins the final road trip of the season for the Huskies, which will be spent in Mankato, MN against the Mankato MoonDogs. The Huskies are 2-4 against Mankato this season, in hopes of splitting the season series with a two game sweep at ISG Field. With four games left on the campaign, Duluth finds themselves trying to hold on to their one game lead over the Eau Claire Express for a playoff spot.

