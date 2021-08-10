Booyah to Finish Season Series with Mallards

August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back in Madison on Tuesday as they battle the Mallards for the final time this season.

The Booyah look to bounce back as they were swept by the Mallards in their doubleheader. In game one, the Mallards defeated the Booyah 10-5 and in game two, walked-off in the ninth on a throwing error.

The Mallards have clinched the season series over the Booyah. They hold a 7-4 lead entering game number 12 of the season.

The Booyah will start Logan Lee (Northwood) on Tuesday evening. He is 4-1 with a 3.96 earned run average. In 61.1 innings pitched, he has allowed 55 hits, 31 runs, 27 earned runs, 19 walks while striking out 48 batters.

The Mallards have not announced a starting pitcher.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday, August 11 for a 6:35 pm first pitch against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Media Celebrities Star 98 Steve and Laura bobblehead giveaway, presented by Pepsi. It will also be another Wine Tasting Night with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples for just $5.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.