Booyah Swept in Doubleheader

MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah were swept by the Madison Mallards in their twin bill on Monday at Warner Park.

In game one, Green Bay fell behind early and showed some grit by cutting their deficit down to three, but the Mallards used a five run fifth inning to break the game open.

Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) picked up an RBI in the second inning when his groundout scored Nathan Blasick. Green Bay were unable to plate a run again until the seventh inning. Jack Duffy (Polk State College) hit a two-run home run to highlight a four-run inning. Blasick and Seth DeNoyer (Indiana-Kokomo) also picked up runs batted in in the frame, but it was too little too late.

Madison won the first game, 10-5.

In game two, Green Bay drew first blood when Nadir Lewis (Princeton) pounded a ball to right field for his eighth home run of the season, breaking a tie with Garcia for most on the team. His solo home run gave Green Bay a 1-0 lead.

Entering the fifth inning, trailing 3-1, Spencer Weston's (Western Oregon) double to the right center field gap that scored Jake Pankratz (Ripon College) to cut the deficit to one. After Lewis moved Weston to third on a groundout, Garcia was able to hit a sacrifice fly that scored Weston to even it up at three.

Things would remain tied up and head into extra innings. In the ninth, the Mallards walked off after a throwing error.

The two teams will finish off the season series on Tuesday evening in the state capital. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

