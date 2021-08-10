Tough Loss Leaves Loggers 1 Game from Playoffs

August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS - The Loggers lost to the Eau Claire Express in a 7-4 heart-breaker last night. This game was a battle as both teams held the lead at one point. The win from Eau Claire ties the Loggers in overall record, keeping them in the playoff hunt. However, Duluth fell to Willmar last night, so not all is lost; the Loggers are still 1 game behind the Huskies and continue to battle for the final playoff spot in the Great Plains West.

This game consisted of a couple of lead changes, making this one very interesting. The Loggers were the first to score in the 3rd when Kevin Sim (San Diego) singled up the middle to bring in Jacob Slonim (Edgewood). The Express responded with a run of their own in the 4th, before adding 3 more in the 5th. That left the score at 4-1 going into the bottom of the 5th, where a pair of doubles by Chase Davis (Arizona) and Bill Ralston (Metropolitan State) brought in 3 runs to tie the game. Sadly, the Express tacked on 2 in the 6th, taking the lead back. Connor Burns then hammered the nail in the coffin with a solo home run in the 8th, bringing the final score to 7-4.

Corey Jackson made the start for the Logs and struggled a little more than usual. He pitched 5.0 innings, walking 4, and giving up 4 runs. Then, Ben Strassman came in for his 2021 Logger debut and still had some of the jitters, as he gave up 3 runs through 3 innings, and ultimately received the loss. On the winning side of things was Nick Malmberg for the Express.

The offensive player of the game has to go to Bill Ralston (Metropolitan State), who had a banner night, going 2-4 with 2 doubles and an RBI.

The Loggers look to split the series with a win tonight at home against the Eau Claire Express for Dollar Days at the ballpark! Tonight is also Jersey Auction Night; come on by and bid on your favorite player's jersey!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.