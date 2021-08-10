Another Double-Digit Victory over Rockford

August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Rockford, IL - The Pit Spitters rode a 10-run first inning to a 16-6 victory in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The 16 runs are the third most scored against Rockford, behind a pair of 22-run efforts.

In the first, six batters were hit and three more were walked as Traverse City needed just three hits to put up the 10-spot. Logan Hylek picked up his first RBI of the season with a 2-run double. 14 batters went to the plate in the first.

The offense followed that up with one run apiece in the third and fourth innings and a four-run fifth. The offense collected four doubles and one triple on the day. Every single player reached base and scored a run.

Chris Monroe led the way with a 5-RBI night. He recorded an RBI in his first four at bats, going 2-5 on the day. His 51 RBI's put him in second place in the Northwoods League.

Aren Gustafson (2-0, 1.84) struck out a season-high five batters in four innings. He allowed his first hit since his first start in the win.

As a team, Traverse City has walked 383 times. That's tied for seventh in league history.

They stole three bases to reach 169 stolen bases on the season, also seventh all-time.

Up Next

Game two will be played at 7:05 ET. Maddox Hoaglund will start the final game of the season against the Rivets. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.