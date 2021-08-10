Another Double-Digit Victory over Rockford
August 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Rockford, IL - The Pit Spitters rode a 10-run first inning to a 16-6 victory in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader.
The 16 runs are the third most scored against Rockford, behind a pair of 22-run efforts.
In the first, six batters were hit and three more were walked as Traverse City needed just three hits to put up the 10-spot. Logan Hylek picked up his first RBI of the season with a 2-run double. 14 batters went to the plate in the first.
The offense followed that up with one run apiece in the third and fourth innings and a four-run fifth. The offense collected four doubles and one triple on the day. Every single player reached base and scored a run.
Chris Monroe led the way with a 5-RBI night. He recorded an RBI in his first four at bats, going 2-5 on the day. His 51 RBI's put him in second place in the Northwoods League.
Aren Gustafson (2-0, 1.84) struck out a season-high five batters in four innings. He allowed his first hit since his first start in the win.
As a team, Traverse City has walked 383 times. That's tied for seventh in league history.
They stole three bases to reach 169 stolen bases on the season, also seventh all-time.
Up Next
Game two will be played at 7:05 ET. Maddox Hoaglund will start the final game of the season against the Rivets. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.
